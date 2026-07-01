CJP protest day 12: Wangchuk's health raises concern; Sagarika Ghose, Yogendra Yadav extend support

<p>New Delhi: The protest by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cockroach-janta-party">Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)</a> at Jantar Mantar entered the 12th day on Wednesday, with activist Sonam Wangchuk continuing his hunger strike for the fourth day, as TMC MP Sagarika Ghose and social activists Yogendra Yadav and Anjali Bhardwaj visited the site and extended solidarity.</p>.<p>Addressing a gathering of students, youth and civil society members, Bhardwaj expressed solidarity with Wangchuk and the students on hunger strike, saying it was "shameful" that they were forced to take such a step to demand "something as fundamental as an end to exam paper leaks".</p>.CJP protest day 12: Sonam Wangchuk says stable but tired; AISA flags health concerns of fasting students.<p>Bhardwaj said students, youth and taxpayers were being ignored despite contributing to the system.</p>.<p>Citing data on examination paper leaks, she claimed that 45 major examination paper leaks were reported between 2002 and 2026, with only two cases resulting in convictions.</p>.<p>"How can we expect accountability when there is absolutely no fear of law? We can only stop the theft when the thief is caught," she said, questioning the lack of action and accountability over the issue.</p>.<p>Wangchuk said he was feeling fine but slightly tired, as his health parameters showed signs of concern.</p>.<p>Dr Nitin Dighe, who examined him, said his blood pressure was 110/70, heart rate was 77 per minute and oxygen saturation was 96 per cent.</p>.<p>He said Wangchuk's blood glucose level had dropped to 61-64, while his weight had reduced by 2.4 kg in three days.</p>.<p>"Normally, sugar level should be more than 100. It is very low. We are worried about him. His health is getting worse day by day," Dighe said.</p>.<p>Wangchuk said doctors advised him to increase his water and salt intake after his blood pressure was found to be low. He attributed his sugar level of 66 to not having food for three days, saying the body starts consuming fats during ketosis.</p>.<p>"My inconveniences are nothing compared to the 20-plus students who gave their lives and the five youths who died in Ladakh last September," he said, thanking supporters for their support.</p>.<p>Yogendra Yadav, who also addressed the gathering, said he had initially wanted to ensure that the movement remained a public-led initiative and did not appear politically driven.</p>.<p>He, however, welcomed political solidarity while maintaining that the protest had retained its grassroots character.</p>.<p>Recalling his earlier association with Jantar Mantar protest site, Yadav said he had stood at the same spot 15 years ago during a movement against corruption.</p>.<p>"Nothing has changed about Jantar Mantar except its size; these barricades did not exist back then," he said, linking the physical restrictions at the protest site with what he described as shrinking democratic space.</p>.<p>"The physical shrinking of Jantar Mantar is a direct metaphor for the shrinking of our democracy. Across the country, the space to raise our voices is being actively restricted," he said.</p>.<p>TMC MP Ghose, in a post on X, said the young activists had been sitting at Jantar Mantar for 12 days in the heat, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.</p>.<p>"Repeated examination leaks and exam messes have pushed youth to the brink of despair and agony. 14 have lost their lives. Yet a callous government is ignoring them because it just does not care," she said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Inesh, a student who had been on hunger strike at the protest venue for eight days and was shifted to a hospital after his condition deteriorated on Tuesday night, was recovering.</p>.<p>Dipke said the demand for accountability had emerged after multiple incidents, including alleged paper leaks and student suicides.</p>.<p>"What it takes today to seek accountability: Countless paper leaks, millions of dreams shattered, 20-plus student suicides, a hunger strike by an educationist and the youth," he said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The AISA, meanwhile, said the health of students on hunger strike started deteriorating as their indefinite fast entered the fourth day.</p>.<p>It further said that JNUSU Joint Secretary Danish's blood sugar level dropped to 61 mg/dL and claimed doctors had warned of serious health consequences if he continued his fast.</p>.CJP protest day 11: Dipke claims police blocking entry; Wangchuk's health deteriorates on fast.<p>AISA also said that Aameen and Deepak had been advised by doctors not to continue the hunger strike, alleging Aameen's blood pressure was critical and Deepak's blood sugar level was 70.</p>.<p>The CJP protest began on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the examination system, including NEET.</p>.<p>Dipke has said the agitation would also raise other accountability-related issues, including electoral matters such as Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. </p>