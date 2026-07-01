Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CJP protest day 12: Wangchuk's health raises concern; Sagarika Ghose, Yogendra Yadav extend support

Wangchuk said he was feeling fine but slightly tired, as his health parameters showed signs of concern.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 17:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 17:04 IST
India NewsprotestDelhiJantar MantarDharmendra PradhanYogendra YadavSonam WangchukSagarika GhoseCockroach Janta PartyAbhijeet Dipke

Follow us on :

Follow Us