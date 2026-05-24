'CJP' reflection of growing unrest among youth in the country, says K C Venugopal

<p>Thrissur (Kerala): AICC General Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-venugopal">K C Venugopal</a> on Sunday criticised the Centre over its action against the CJP, saying the satirical social media outfit reflected the growing unrest among the country's youth and should not be suppressed.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here, Venugopal said the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) movement could grow into a wider political protest movement if the concerns of the younger generation continued to be ignored.</p><p>The biggest problem India is facing today is the absence of a government willing to address people's issues, he said while replying to a question.</p>.'Social media accounts, website taken down': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleges govt crackdown.<p>"The youth want a government that respects their emotions and concerns. If such movements are confronted with an iron fist, they will only grow stronger," Venugopal said.</p><p>He described the developments surrounding the 'CJP' as an expression of public anger aimed at "opening the eyes of the government" and said such sentiments should be viewed positively instead of being crushed.</p><p>Venugopal also alleged that rising unemployment and price rise were pushing young people towards protests and questioned who was responsible for the growing frustration among them.</p><p>He criticised the Centre over the continuous increase in fuel prices, saying petrol and diesel prices were rising sharply every day and that difficult times lay ahead for the country.</p><p>The prime minister should focus on addressing the problems faced by the people instead of trying to suppress protesters," the leader said.</p><p>Venugopal further alleged that the Centre had failed to take effective measures to control fuel prices and accused the prime minister of paying more attention to foreign visits than domestic concerns.</p><p>The 'X' account of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a satirical digital outfit that emerged last week and gained traction on social media, was withheld in India on Thursday. Soon after, another handle titled "Cockroach is Back" appeared online with the tagline "Cockroaches Don't Die".</p><p>The satirical platform emerged following a controversy around remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant regarding "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on the "senior" designation of lawyers. The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees", were misquoted.</p>