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'CJP' reflection of growing unrest among youth in the country, says K C Venugopal

The biggest problem India is facing today is the absence of a government willing to address people's issues, he said while replying to a question.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsK C VenugopalAICCSocial mediaYouth

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