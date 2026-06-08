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CJP will protest in multiple states, cities if Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan doesn't resign: Dipke

The Cockroach Janata Party conducted an agitation at Jantar Mantar in the national capital earlier on June 6.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 01:36 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 01:36 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDharmendra PradhanCockroach Janta Party

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