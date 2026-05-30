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Claims of being vishwaguru but can't conduct single exam: Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi

"The very generation whose future you are ruining -- that same generation will hold you accountable," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, attacking the PM.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 09:08 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Claims of being vishwaguru but can't conduct single exam: Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi

In one line
Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi for failing to conduct exams properly despite claims of India being a 'vishwaguru'.
Key highlights
Congress attack on Modi
Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of destroying India's education system, citing failures in conducting NEET, CBSE, SSC, and CUET exams.
Exams in chaos
CUET-UG 2026 was delayed due to technical glitches, following previous exam controversies like NEET-UG 2026 paper leaks and CBSE issues.
Call for accountability
Gandhi warned that the generation affected by these failures will hold the government accountable, criticising Modi's silence and inaction.
Key statistics
One crore students
Number of students affected
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 30 May 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

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