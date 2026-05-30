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Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi for failing to conduct exams properly despite claims of India being a 'vishwaguru'.
Key highlights
• Congress attack on Modi
Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of destroying India's education system, citing failures in conducting NEET, CBSE, SSC, and CUET exams.
• Exams in chaos
CUET-UG 2026 was delayed due to technical glitches, following previous exam controversies like NEET-UG 2026 paper leaks and CBSE issues.
• Call for accountability
Gandhi warned that the generation affected by these failures will hold the government accountable, criticising Modi's silence and inaction.
Key statistics
One crore students
Number of students affected
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Published 30 May 2026, 09:08 IST