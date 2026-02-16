<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday clarified that Class 10 students must appear in the first edition of the board examinations to be eligible for the second edition under the two-exam policy introduced this academic year.</p><p>In a notification issued ahead of the board exams, the board said only those students who sit for at least three subjects in the first examination will be allowed to take the second examination. Students who do not appear in the first edition will not be permitted to write the second edition, it said.</p><p>The two-exam system, rolled out this year, provides Class 10 students with two opportunities within the same academic session to improve their performance. Under the policy, the first examination will be treated as the main board examination, while the second will serve as an additional opportunity for eligible candidates.</p><p>The board’s clarification comes amid queries from schools and parents regarding eligibility criteria for the second phase of the examination. CBSE said the eligibility condition of appearing in at least three subjects in the first edition is mandatory.</p>.No verification of marks after Class-12 results from 2026 as CBSE resorts to digital evaluation.<p>As per the guidelines, students who appear in the first examination can choose to take the second examination in one or more subjects, subject to the board’s rules. The better of the two scores will be considered for the final result, in accordance with the provisions of the new policy.</p><p>CBSE has communicated the detailed modalities to affiliated schools and asked them to ensure that students and parents are informed about the eligibility requirements. Schools have also been advised to guide students on subject selection and examination procedures under the revised framework.</p><p>The board conducts the Class 10 examinations annually for lakhs of students across the country. The introduction of the two-exam policy is part of broader changes in the examination structure aimed at providing flexibility and reducing high-stakes pressure associated with a single annual board examination.</p>