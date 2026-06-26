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Class 12 student, who exposed CBSE's tender procedure, launches open source site to track all government procurement data

Siddhant said he spent two weeks building a 'high-throughput scraper' that has systematically crawled and archived the CPP portal
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:42 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 14:42 IST
India NewsCBSEtenders

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