Class 12 student, who exposed CBSE's tender procedure, launches open source site to track all government procurement data

<p>New Delhi: Sarthak Siddhant, the 18-year-old student who blew the lid over tender issues in the selecting of the firm by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE </a>for onscreen screening of answer sheets of class 12 board exams, has launched an open source website where he has collated procurement data from nearly 1.66 crore files from government sites. </p><p>Making the announcement on X on Friday, Sarthak said that he worked on it with the motive that, “transparency needs to be accessible”. The 1 crore 66 lakh files have been sourced from the government’s Central Public Procurement Portal (CPPP) that has details of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tenders">tenders </a>from across the country. </p>.After exposing CBSE OSM portal flaws, 19-year-old Nisarga Adhikary joins IIT Kanpur’s cybersecurity team.<p>“The Nation's procurement database is now publicly available to all,” he tweeted. </p>.<p>“Every rupee the government spends goes through a tender. A notice is published, bids are invited, a winner is selected, a contract is signed. This process is, in theory, the immune system of public finance. In practice, it is where most large-scale procurement corruption quietly occurs.”</p><p>Siddhant said he spent two weeks building a “high-throughput scraper” that has systematically crawled and archived the CPP portal, which is the government's own public procurement database. </p><p>“The result is two flat SQLite databases totalling over 8.8 million records, covering both the initial tender notices and the final award outcomes, with full structured detail,” he wrote.</p><p>Sarthak also said the point of making the site was to extend “an open and unequivocally cordial invite to all tech people, journalists, data scientists, researchers, investors, lawyers, contractors & citizens (sic)”</p><p>Recentkly, the stuudent exposed how the CBSE had awarded contracts to a company called Coempt EduTek to carry out the onscreen marking method (OSM), rolled out for the first time this year. </p><p>The company, however, had a history where it tried to roll out the same method in Telangan and failed, leading to the death by suicide by eight students. </p><p>CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta were eventually transferred and repatriated to their parent cadres. </p>