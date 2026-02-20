<p>New Delhi: A day after French President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emmanuel-macron">Emmanuel Macron</a> lauded India's UPI architecture, the Congress on Friday said its initial conception happened under the UPA government in 2012-2013 and likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a student in a group project who doesn't work, but shows up to take all the credit.</p>.<p>The opposition party said that bereft of the capacity to come up with groundbreaking ideas, Modi is happy cutting ribbons, "blabbering ludicrous acronyms", cursing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> and "stealing credit".</p>.<p>Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit on Thursday, Macron began his address by lauding India's journey in the digital space.</p>.10 Youth Congress workers detained for staging protest at AI Impact Summit expo hall.<p>"Ten years ago, a street vendor in Mumbai could not open a bank account. No address, no papers, no access. And today, the same vendor accepts payments on his phone, instantly. Instantly, for free, from anyone in the country," he said.</p>.<p>"That is not just a tech story, that is a civilisation story. And India built something that no other country in the world has built, a digital identity for 1.4 billion people. A payment system that now processes 20 billion transactions every month," Macron had said.</p>.<p>Modi on Thursday emphasised that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/unified-payments-interface">Unified Payments Interface</a> (UPI) ensured seamless online transactions even in difficult circumstances and played a major role in bridging the digital divide.</p>.<p>In a post on X on Friday, Congress' media and publicity department head <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pawan-khera">Pawan Khera</a> said, "We all remember that one classmate in a group project - does no work, but shows up to take all the credit. That is Narendra Modi." "Look at the UPI architecture in India that was appreciated by Emmanuel Macron -- the initial conception of UPI happened in 2012-2013, under a group led by Nandan Nilekani, then chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India," Khera said.</p>.<p>A UPA government-appointed committee recommended a mobile-based digital payments infrastructure in December 2013, he pointed out.</p>.<p>"The Immediate Payment Service, developed by National Payments Corporation of India in 2010, laid the technical backbone. NPCI began designing the core architecture that would become UPI in 2013-2014," Khera said.</p>.<p>"Bereft of the capacity to think of groundbreaking ideas, Modi is happy with cutting ribbons, blabbering ludicrous acronyms, cursing Congress and stealing credit," the Congress leader said.</p>