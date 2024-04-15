'Clear attempts being made to sway judicial processes by casting aspersions on integrity of courts', retired judges write to CJI

New Delhi: A collective of 21 retired Supreme Court and the High Courts judges has expressed concern over the escalating attempts by certain factions to undermine the judiciary through calculated pressure, misinformation, and public disparagement.
"It is imperative that the judiciary remains a pillar of democracy, immune to the whims and fancies of transient political interests," they said.
In a two-page letter to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on April 14, 2024, they urged the judiciary, led by the Supreme Court to fortify against such pressures and ensure that the sanctity and autonomy of the legal system are preserved.
Prominent among those who signed the letter included Justices Deepak Verma, Krishna Murari, Dinesh Maheshwari and M R Shah.
The former judges said, "it has come to our notice that these elements, motivated by narrow political interests and personal gains, are striving to erode the public’s confidence in our judicial system."
"Their methods are manifold and insidious, with clear attempts to sway judicial processes by casting aspersions on the integrity of our courts and the judges. Such actions not only disrespect the sanctity of our judiciary but also pose a direct challenge to the principles of fairness and impartiality that Judges, as guardians of the law, have sworn to uphold," their letter stated.
It claimed the strategy employed by these groups is deeply troubling —ranging from the propagation of baseless theories intended to malign the judiciary’s reputation to engaging in overt and covert attempts to influence judicial outcomes to their favour.
"This behaviour, we observe, is particularly pronounced in the cases and causes of social, economic and political significance, including the cases involving certain individuals, wherein the lines between advocacy and manoeuvring are blurred to the detriment of judicial independence," it said.
The ex judges said they would stand in solidarity with the judiciary and are prepared to support in any manner necessary to uphold the dignity, integrity, and impartiality of our judiciary.
"We anticipate your resolute guidance and leadership in these challenging times, safeguarding the judiciary as a pillar of justice and equity," they said.
(Published 15 April 2024, 06:07 IST)