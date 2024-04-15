'Clear attempts being made to sway judicial processes by casting aspersions on integrity of courts', retired judges write to CJI

New Delhi: A collective of 21 retired Supreme Court and the High Courts judges has expressed concern over the escalating attempts by certain factions to undermine the judiciary through calculated pressure, misinformation, and public disparagement.

"It is imperative that the judiciary remains a pillar of democracy, immune to the whims and fancies of transient political interests," they said.

In a two-page letter to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on April 14, 2024, they urged the judiciary, led by the Supreme Court to fortify against such pressures and ensure that the sanctity and autonomy of the legal system are preserved.

Prominent among those who signed the letter included Justices Deepak Verma, Krishna Murari, Dinesh Maheshwari and M R Shah.