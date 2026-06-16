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Clear court orders must be implemented unconditionally: Supreme Court

The court observed that the state had 'willfully misread' the high court’s explicit directions, which had attained finality after the dismissal of special leave petitions.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 16:09 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 16:09 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme Court

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