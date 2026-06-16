Clear court orders must be implemented unconditionally: Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme%20court"> Supreme Court </a>has held that once a judicial order is clear and unambiguous, its implementation cannot be made conditional on any party’s subjective interpretation or understanding.</p><p>A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar came down heavily on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar%20pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> government for its prolonged and wilful non-compliance with a 2013 Allahabad High Court order that directed preferential appointment of long-serving Auxiliary Nurses and Midwives (ANMs) to the post of Basic Health Worker (Female).</p><p>The court observed that the state had “willfully misread” the high court’s explicit directions, which had attained finality after the dismissal of special leave petitions. </p>.Supreme Court directs Odisha to provide full social security to visually impaired man and elderly mother.<p>“Willful disobedience signifies an act done voluntarily with the intent to disregard the law,” the bench said, adding that the defence of ‘error of judgment’ applies only when a court direction is ambiguous, not when it is clear and explicit.</p><p>The high court, in its orders of February 1, 2013 and October 21, 2013, had ruled that Reena Kumari and other similarly placed appellants were entitled to preference in appointments against existing vacancies. </p><p>They were also to be granted relaxations in training and qualification requirements. </p><p>The directions made it clear that outsiders could be considered only if vacancies remained after accommodating the eligible serving ANMs.</p><p>Despite this, the matter dragged on for over 13 years, forcing the beneficiaries — women of modest means — to approach the high court in contempt proceedings and finally the Supreme Court. </p><p>The bench noted that every year of delay resulted in loss of seniority, emoluments, and dignity for these women.</p><p>“The human cost of institutional non-compliance is rarely counted, but it is real and it is heavy,” the court remarked.</p><p>The bench, however, acknowledged that appointment letters have now been issued to the appellants pursuant to its interim order. </p><p>While it refrained from imposing punitive action in view of eventual compliance, it imposed a symbolic cost of Rs 1 lakh on the state, to be deposited with the State Legal Services Authority for utilisation towards women and children.</p>.Supreme Court seeks Centre, Punjab response on plea over RTE Act non-implementation.<p>The bench also flagged the high court’s error in suggesting that the aggrieved parties file fresh writ petitions, underlining that contempt jurisdiction exists precisely to enforce orders that have attained finality.</p><p>In a strong message to the state, the court called for institutional introspection and the creation of robust administrative mechanisms to monitor, track, and ensure timely compliance with court directions, particularly those concerning service rights of employees.</p><p>“Compliance with judicial directions is a constitutional obligation to be discharged promptly and not a burden to be resisted or delayed,” the bench emphasised. </p><p>It directed that the order be communicated to the highest administrative authorities in Uttar Pradesh for necessary action.</p>