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'Clear the air': M A Baby to Kharge on 'BJP deal' charge against CPI(M)

Baby recalled that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc was set up as a "broad platform to politically fight the BJP.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:17 IST
India NewsBJPCongressCPI(M)Mallikarjun KhargeIndia Politics

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