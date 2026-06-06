'Clear the air': M A Baby to Kharge on 'BJP deal' charge against CPI(M)

<p>New Delhi: CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby has written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, asking him to clear the air regarding his party's accusation that the Left party has a "deal" with the BJP, as such "canards" strikes at the very basis of the unity forged through the I.N.D.I.A. bloc against the BJP.</p><p>Baby's letter on June 5 came as Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal reached out to him inviting him to the I.N.D.I.A. meeting on Monday. However, he made it clear that the CPI(M) will fully cooperate with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to fight against the BJP, as it would never be found wanting in this task "despite all the attacks and distortions" by the Congress.</p>.CPI(M) says Congress’ anti-Left campaign in Kerala weakening I.N.D.I.A. bloc unity.<p>Sources indicated Baby may skip the meeting but would send a party representative to the meeting, as he did during the meeting in April to discuss strategy on the Constitution Amendment Bill for delimitation, after Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the CPI(M) and then Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during polls campaign.</p><p>Baby told Kharge that there was a "systematic campaign" by the Congress, accusing Vijayan of striking a deal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save himself from action by the Enforcement Directorate in a case. </p><p>"These were not stray remarks made in the heat of an election campaign but were the centrepiece of your political campaign," he said in the letter, also shared with other I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties.</p><p>He recalled that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc was set up as a "broad platform to politically fight the BJP and parties of "diverse ideologies and programmes who otherwise are electoral rivals in many states" came together for the "sole purpose" of fighting the BJP.</p><p>Baby said the CPI(M) had worked "sincerely" to see such a united platform emerge from the first meeting in Patna in June 2023 but "strangely, the CPI(M) is accused of having a deal with the BJP" and "this is a canard which we cannot take lightly". </p><p>"This strikes at the very basis of the unity forged against the BJP," he said, adding that the a large number of CPI(M) cadres were killed by the RSS-BJP and that no communal riots were reported from Kerala during the ten years of LDF rule, which shows the Left party's commitment to secularism.</p><p>He said Rahul has repeatedly called for ED action against Vijayan and whether this can be termed as anti-BJP stance or was it a case of inviting the Modi government to take "illegal punitive action" against a fellow Opposition leader.</p><p>"Unless these matters are clarified, the very purpose of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc would be in question. As the president of the Congress, it is up to you and the Congress leadership to clear the air regarding such disruptive moves," he said.</p>.Who is 'BJP's B-team'? Day after Congress attacks CPI(M) over helping saffron party, Vijayan lashes out at Rahul.<p>Earlier in March during the Parliament's Budget Session, CPI(M)'s John Brittas and CPI's P Sandosh Kumar had expressed their objections to Rahul's speech at a Congress function in Kerala attacking Vijayan, as they felt that it was a negation of the fundamental politics of the bloc. </p><p>The two MPs had then argued that the Left parties are an integral part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and that such formulations by a Congress national leader could invariably weaken the coherence of the bloc</p>