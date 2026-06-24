Climate change added 49 humid heat days annually between 2016 and 2025 in India: Study

<p>Bengaluru: India experienced 49 additional humid heat days annually between 2016 and 2025 due to climate change. It is nearly double the global average of 23 days per year during the same time, shows a new study.</p><p>Kaitlyn Trudeau and four other researchers from Climate Central adopted a multi-method daily attribution framework to quantify the contribution of climate change to daily dangerous wet-bulb temperatures of 25°C or higher. They studied four cases of humid heat waves that occurred between 2023 and 2024 in the United States, West Africa and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.</p>.New study flags climate change risks to health of elderly people.<p>Data showed that climate change influenced the likelihood of the maximum wet-bulb temperature of 25 degrees Celsius during each event. The influence was more pronounced on the wet-bulb temperature than the standard air temperature.</p><p>For example, the 37 degrees C mean daily temperature observed during July 17-23, 2024 in Dubai was 1.8 times as likely to occur due to climate change, but the high wet-bulb temperature was "140 times as likely to occur".</p><p>The researchers developed a daily humid heat attribution methodology to establish a global, real-time humid heat attribution system. "We find that on average, climate change added roughly three weeks’ worth of severe humid heat days globally in 2024," the study said.</p><p>The data also indicated the acceleration of global warming. For instance, between 1970 and 1979, an annual average of 101 days were observed as humid-heat days in India. Between 2016 and 2025, the number of such days had gone up to 141 days per year with an increase of 35 per cent attributed to climate change.</p><p>Much of the impact was on coastal cities of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Kolkata and Gujarat. Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh were the worst-affected.</p><p>Globally, island nations and coastal territories showed the highest increase in the number of days with high humid temperature during 2016-2025. Palau (280 days per year), Federated States of Micronesia (263), Guam (235), Marshall Islands (214), French Guiana (221) and others topping the list.</p><p>"As a pediatrician, these numbers are a wake-up call. Dangerous humid heat has more than doubled since the 1970s. We're already seeing the consequences play out in real time. Fans are fainting at World Cup matches in cities like Houston, and that's not a coincidence. This kind of data is exactly the tool clinicians and public health officials need to anticipate where heat-related illness will strike and who is most at risk before people end up in the ER," Lisa Patel, MD, MESc, FAAP, Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Stanford Children's Health, and Executive Director at the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health, said.</p>