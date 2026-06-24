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Climate change added 49 humid heat days annually between 2016 and 2025 in India: Study

Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh were the worst-affected.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 11:27 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 11:27 IST
India NewsClimate Changeheatwave

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