Climate-proofing India's daily bread: The race for resilient wheat

Distribution challenges

More than 70 climate-resilient wheat varieties are being developed or are already on the market in India, catering to the vast country's diverse range of weather and soil conditions.

"These varieties save wheat crops against heat, drought, waterlogging and prevalent diseases," said IIWBR Director Gyanendra Pratap Singh.

Most were developed by cross-breeding indigenous seed genetics, while 20 per cent used genetic materials supplied by international organisations such as the Mexico-based International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center, a leading global grains research institute.

But as climate change alters weather patterns around the world, developing new varieties quickly enough to respond and adapt is challenging, scientists say.

It takes three to four years to develop a new variety, with another two-three years for testing and a further three-four years for widespread distribution, said a government agriculture scientist working on the climate-proof wheat development.

That means it can take up to 10 years for a new seed variety to reach all of the country's farmers, said Palvinder Singh, the seed merchant in Ramba where Sukha Singh bought his climate-ready seeds.

The next big challenge, scientists said, is making them available to more farmers, more quickly, by adopting innovative distribution systems.

Typically, new seed varieties have first been sent to government agricultural bodies, for example the National Seed Corporation, and state corporations who are charged with distributing them and increasing production. Privately owned seed companies are then roped in to massify supply.

But under a new approach implemented by the IIWBR, small-scale seed dealers with a strong local network of farmer clients - people like Palvinder Singh - are being brought into supply channels, significantly accelerating the process.

The institute signed a memorandum of understanding with 200 smaller seed dealers and partnered directly with local farming associations.

That means newly developed and tested climate-ready varieties can reach farmers in three or four years instead, Palvinder Singh said.

Highlighting the successes of the strategy, the IIWBR's Pratap Singh said between 80 per cent and 90 per cent of the wheat ready to be harvested this year in Punjab and Haryana is from climate-resilient varieties.

The model is catching on and other government research institutions have also started including small-scale dealers in the early stages of seed distribution, Palvinder Singh said.

Fast and effective supply channels are not the only hurdle, however.

Crop development programmes must be well-funded and have access to state-of-the-art technology, such as tools driven by artificial intelligence (AI), Mukherji said.

Raising awareness among farmers is also vital, crop development experts said.

"First and foremost is that most of our farmers are resource poor with low levels of education ... Most sow the seeds saved from their last crop and do not buy from the markets," said Pratap Singh.

He said officials have been spreading the word about the new varieties in farming publications and via social media, but reaching every corner of the country is difficult.

"(Many) farmers in India ... would never access these channels of information," he added.

But as climate hazards grow, seeds alone will not be enough, Mukherji said. New growing practices will also be needed.

"Farmers are already making many changes, for example, changing timing of sowing and harvesting, also changing cropping patterns," she said, calling for more education and advisory services for the sector.

On his fields in Haryana, Sukha Singh was upbeat about this year's harvest despite record heat and other adverse weather earlier in the season.

Mentioning India's "green revolution" - when agriculture was modernised in the 1960s - he said science and new crop varieties had already helped the country to attain food self-sufficiency and turn the page on the "dark phase" of famine and mass hunger.

As climate change poses another threat, "new varieties will again help farmers out of this challenge", he added.