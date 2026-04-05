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Climate risks loom over April Assembly polls

The elections fall in the pre-monsoon season (March to May), which also coincides with the heatwave period in northwest and central India.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 04:16 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 04:16 IST
India NewsClimateAssembly elections

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