Cloudbursts devastate Himachal Pradesh: 8 dead, 45 missing as rescue efforts intensify

Rescue operations are in progress to locate more than 45 individuals who went missing after flash floods caused by cloudbursts impacted 3 districts in Himachal Pradesh. Rescue operations are being carried out by the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police, State Disaster Response Force, police, and home guards. Drones are also being used to assist in locating the missing individuals.