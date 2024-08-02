Cloudbursts devastate Himachal Pradesh: 8 dead, 45 missing as rescue efforts intensify

Search and rescue operation underway to find the missing people following a cloudburst, in Rampur area of Shimla.
People stand near a car damaged by an uprooted tree following heavy rainfall, in Shimla.
Search and rescue operation underway following a cloudburst, in Rampur area of Shimla district.
Search and rescue operation underway following a cloudburst, in the Rampur area of Shimla.
A damaged property is seen alongside a swollen Beas River, following a recent cloudburst, in Kullu.
Search and rescue operations underway following a cloudburst, in Rampur area of Shimla.
A scene after a cloud burst at Shamej in Rampur, in Shimla.
The partially washed-away Manali-Chandigarh highway is seen alongside a swollen Beas River at Manali, following a recent cloudburst in Kullu.
Swollen Beas river touches the base of Panchvaktra temple during floods in the aftermath of a recent cloudburst, in Mandi.
Flooded Beas river following incessant rains, in Kullu.
Search and rescue operation underway following a cloudburst, in Rampur area of Shimla.
An affected area after cloud-burst hit Tosh hills in Manikaran, in Kullu.
Published 02 August 2024, 12:19 IST