Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cloudbursts devastate Himachal Pradesh: 8 dead, 45 missing as rescue efforts intensify

Rescue operations are in progress to locate more than 45 individuals who went missing after flash floods caused by cloudbursts impacted 3 districts in Himachal Pradesh. Rescue operations are being carried out by the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police, State Disaster Response Force, police, and home guards. Drones are also being used to assist in locating the missing individuals.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 12:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Search and rescue operation underway to find the missing people following a cloudburst, in Rampur area of Shimla.

Search and rescue operation underway to find the missing people following a cloudburst, in Rampur area of Shimla.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
People stand near a car damaged by an uprooted tree following heavy rainfall, in Shimla.

People stand near a car damaged by an uprooted tree following heavy rainfall, in Shimla.

Credit: PTI

Search and rescue operation underway following a cloudburst, in Rampur area of Shimla district.

Search and rescue operation underway following a cloudburst, in Rampur area of Shimla district.

Credit: PTI

Search and rescue operation underway following a cloudburst, in the Rampur area of Shimla.

Search and rescue operation underway following a cloudburst, in the Rampur area of Shimla.

Credit: PTI

A damaged property is seen alongside a swollen Beas River, following a recent cloudburst, in Kullu.

A damaged property is seen alongside a swollen Beas River, following a recent cloudburst, in Kullu.

Credit: PTI

Search and rescue operations underway following a cloudburst, in Rampur area of Shimla.

Search and rescue operations underway following a cloudburst, in Rampur area of Shimla.

Credit: PTI

A scene after a cloud burst at Shamej in Rampur, in Shimla.

A scene after a cloud burst at Shamej in Rampur, in Shimla.

Credit: PTI

The partially washed-away Manali-Chandigarh highway is seen alongside a swollen Beas River at Manali, following a recent cloudburst in Kullu.

The partially washed-away Manali-Chandigarh highway is seen alongside a swollen Beas River at Manali, following a recent cloudburst in Kullu.

Credit: PTI

Swollen Beas river touches the base of Panchvaktra temple during floods in the aftermath of a recent cloudburst, in Mandi.

Swollen Beas river touches the base of Panchvaktra temple during floods in the aftermath of a recent cloudburst, in Mandi.

Credit: PTI

Flooded Beas river following incessant rains, in Kullu.

Flooded Beas river following incessant rains, in Kullu.

Credit: PTI

Search and rescue operation underway following a cloudburst, in Rampur area of Shimla.

Search and rescue operation underway following a cloudburst, in Rampur area of Shimla.

Credit: PTI

An affected area after cloud-burst hit Tosh hills in Manikaran, in Kullu.

An affected area after cloud-burst hit Tosh hills in Manikaran, in Kullu.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 August 2024, 12:19 IST
India NewsShimlaHimachal PradeshcloudburstManaliMandi

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT