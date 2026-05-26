<p>Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi NCR</a>, Mumbai and Chennai was increased by Rs 2 per kilogram on Tuesday. This is the fourth price increase in less than two weeks.</p><p>Following the latest revision, CNG will now cost Rs 83.09 a kg in the national capital, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd.</p><p>This is the fourth such increase since May 15, taking the cumulative hike to Rs 4 per kg.</p>.Fourth fuel price hike in 10 days; petrol over Rs 110 in Bengaluru—check out latest rates in your city .<p>This is the fourth time CNG price has gone up since May 15, taking the cumulative hike to Rs 4 a kg.</p><p>Consumers in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida will now pay Rs 91.7 for a kg for CNG. The price in Gurugram has increased to Rs 88.12 a kg. </p><p>With the latest hike, CNG will cost Rs 84 a kg in Mumbai and Rs 95 a kg in Chennai.</p><p>The price rise has come amid continued crude oil and gas supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz in view the ongoing Iran war. </p><p>An increase in the CNG price will have a direct impact on the spending of daily commuters, cab operators, and autorickshaw drivers. As the cost of logistics also increases, retail prices for everyday goods are expected to see a surge.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>