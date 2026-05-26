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CNG price goes up by Rs 2 a kg; to now cost Rs 83.09 in Delhi

This is the fourth price increase in less than two weeks.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 03:44 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 03:44 IST
India NewsMumbaiDelhiCNGprice hike

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