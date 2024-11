Coaching centre deaths: Supreme Court stays HC's order for deposit of Rs 5 crore corpus by owner for interim bail

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan suspended the condition imposed for paying the sum but restrained the petitioner Parvinder Singh and others from creating any third party right or any encumbrance in respect of the property at Old Rajender Nagar here, "which was allegedly being misused to run the Coaching Centre".