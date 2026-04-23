<p>New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent political consultancy firm I-PAC co-founder and director Vinesh Chandel to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20bengal">West Bengal</a>.</p>.<p>Additional Sessions Judge Deepti Devesh allowed the Enforcement Directorate’s plea seeking the accused's judicial custody. He was produced on completion of his 10-day <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ed">ED </a>custody.</p>.<p>On April 14, the court had allowed the federal agency to quiz Chandel in its custody for 10 days, saying there are reasons to believe that he was actively involved in processes and activities connected with the generation, diversion and possession of proceeds of crime worth several crores of rupees.</p>.Delhi court sends I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel to 10-day ED custody.<p>Days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the ED arrested Chandel on April 13 after questioning in the case. Chandel, a law graduate, is a 33 per cent shareholder of I-PAC. </p>