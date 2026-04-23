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Coal 'scam' case: Delhi court sends I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel to 14-day judicial custody

Days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the ED arrested Chandel on April 13 after questioning in the case.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 12:40 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 12:40 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateCoal scam

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