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Coal scam: Delhi court acquits SKS Ispat, ex-Union minister's brother, 3 others

The top court in 2014 quashed 214 coal blocks allocated by the Centre between 1993 and 2010 after taking note of two PILs and ordered a trial by a special CBI judge.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 12:40 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 12:40 IST
India NewsCoal scamCoalcriminalcoal crisis

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