Coal share in India’s electricity mix drops below 50% for the first time since 1966

Mumbai: Coal’s share of total power generation capacity in India dropped below 50 per cent for the first time in several decades in the first quarter of 2024, according to a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

Renewable energy accounted for 71.5 per cent of the record 13,669 megawatts (MW) power generation capacity added by India in the first quarter (January-March 2024), while coal’s share (including lignite) of total power capacity dropped below 50 per cent for the first time since the 1960s.

This is well ahead of the Government of India’s target to establish 50 per cent cumulative power generation capacity from non-fossil fuel-based sources by 2030, the report said.