Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Coal stocks at thermal power plants at comfortable 55 MT, enough for 24 days: Government

The official said that domestic coal production is matching consumption levels.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 13:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 13:17 IST
India NewsCoalthermal power plants

Follow us on :

Follow Us