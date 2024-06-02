Coal stocks sufficient to meet 19 days needs

New Delhi: With increased demand for electricity due to soaring temperatures, the Centre said on Saturday that thermal power plants have sufficient coal stocks to meet requirements for 19 days.
Coal stocks at thermal power plants remain above 45 million tonne (MT), a 30% increase compared to last year, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.
Coal production has grown by over 8% as against last year. In May 2024, the average daily depletion of coal at thermal power plants was only 10,000 tonne, the ministry claimed.
“This has been made possible by ensuring smooth and adequate logistical arrangements for the supply of coal,” the statement said.
“The mechanism of a sub-group comprising representatives from the ministries of power, coal, railways, and power generating companies is playing an effective role in maintaining an efficient supply chain.”
The Ministry of Coal is geared up to ensure adequate availability of coal at thermal power plants during the monsoon season. It is expected that on July 1, more than 42 MT of coal will be kept available at the thermal power plant end.
The power demand hit a record high of 250 GW on Thursday (May 30). This is the highest power demand met this summer, as per power ministry data. The previous peak of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.
The coal stockpiles at mine pitheads exceed 100 MT, ensuring ample supplies for the power sector.
The Ministry of Railways has ensured a 9% average growth in daily availability of railway rakes for coal transportation. Evacuation of coal via coastal shipping has seen major growth.
"Traditionally, coal was transported only via Paradip Port. Under proper coordination as per the coal logistics policy, coal is now being evacuated via Dhamra and Gangavaram ports as well. "Infrastructural improvements in railway have contributed to faster movement of rakes from Son Nagar to Dadri, resulting in 100% improvement in turnaround time, " the statement said.
Coal India, the major domestic coal supplier, said it recorded a significant 7.5% rise in production, with offtake rising 7.2% in May.
On June 1, coal production reached 64.5 million tonnes (MT), compared to 59.9 MT last year. Coal offtake increased to 68.2 MT from 63.7 MT in this period, according to a press statement released by the company.
Published 02 June 2024, 03:04 IST