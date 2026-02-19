<p>Koch: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cochin-shipyard-ltd">Cochin Shipyard Limited</a> (CSL) has signed a major contract with French shipping major CMA CGM for the construction of LNG dual-fuel vessels, in a move expected to boost India’s global shipbuilding footprint and align with the green maritime transition, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>In a statement, CSL said it signed a landmark Shipbuilding Contract (SBC) with CMA CGM at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-delhi">New Delhi</a> on Wednesday for the construction of six 1,700 TEU LNG dual-fuel feeder container vessels.</p>.<p>The contract was signed by CSL Chairman and Managing Director Jose V J and Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM.</p>.<p>The ceremony was attended by Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/waterways">Waterways</a>, and Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, along with senior officials from the Ministry, representatives of both organisations, and members of the maritime industry, the statement said.</p>.<p>“The collaboration reflects strong global confidence in CSL’s technical excellence, project execution strength, and sustained commitment to sustainable maritime solutions. The contract marks a significant milestone in CSL’s journey towards expanding its global footprint in technologically advanced and environmentally responsible shipbuilding,” the statement said.</p>.<p>CSL said the vessels would mark the first large series of LNG dual-fuel feeder container ships to be constructed by the shipyard for a major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/europe">European</a> container operator.</p>.<p>Designed with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG), the vessels are expected to significantly reduce <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/carbon-emissions">emissions</a> compared to conventional fuels and will incorporate advanced energy-efficiency systems and optimised hull design.</p>.Navies of 14 Indian Ocean nations to meet in Goa to focus on shared maritime challenges.<p>“LNG is emerging as a transitional marine fuel, with global shipping orders increasingly favouring dual-fuel vessels that can lower emissions and help operators comply with tightening environmental regulations,” the statement said.</p>.<p>According to CSL, the contract would provide a major boost to its entry into the global container shipbuilding market and enhance its credibility with leading <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/international">international</a> shipping lines.</p>.<p>“It will also strengthen CSL’s technological capabilities in LNG dual-fuel propulsion systems. In addition, it will reinforce CSL’s export order book and foreign exchange earnings, contributing directly to India’s economic and shipbuilding objectives,” CSL added.</p>