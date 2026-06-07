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Cockroach a dirty insect, crushed easily: Haryana Minister Vij advises CJP to change name

The CJP on Saturday held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, which, according to the organisers, drew participants from several states.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 16:31 IST
India NewsBJPHaryanaAnil VijCockroachCockroach Janta Party

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