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'Cockroach Janta Party an anarchic digital activism against govt': RSS-linked magazine

The “true goal” of this movement is to “derail the focussed hard work” required for nation-building and replace it with a “culture of grievance”, claimed one of the articles
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 17:29 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 17:29 IST
India NewsRSSCockroach

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