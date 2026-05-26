'Cockroach Janta Party an anarchic digital activism against govt': RSS-linked magazine

<p>New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is an “anarchic digital activism” and has been launched from overseas in an attempt to “indoctrinate Gen Z against the government", according to two articles published in RSS-linked Organiser magazine.</p>.<p>The CJP is a satirical digital outfit that recently took social media by storm.</p>.<p>The “true goal” of this movement is to “derail the focussed hard work” required for nation-building and replace it with a “culture of grievance”, claimed one of the articles, titled ‘Cockroach Syndrome: The new face of anti-India tech cynicism’, published on the magazine's website.</p>.<p>Krishnakumar Kaimal, the author of the article, noted that the “digital eruption of the so-called Cockroach Janta Party is being enthusiastically hailed by a certain freebie-centric, left-leaning political ecosystem as a masterstroke of Generation Z satire”.</p>.The Kafkaesque moment for Gen Z.<p>However, a “close serious examination of their so-called five goals reveals a terrifying blueprint for institutional collapse, masquerading as youthful, digital rebellion,” he said.</p>.<p>Another article, titled 'Cockroach Janta Party: A bid to indoctrinate Gen Z against the government', noted, “One AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) member living in the United States created an Instagram page called Cockroach Janta Party and made great promises to young people, plainly indicating an anti-BJP push.” “In a short period of time, this page attacked millions of followers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, the United States and other countries. The objective can be interpreted as brainwashing young people in order to overthrow the government,” Dr Pankaj Jagannath Jayswal, the author of the article, said.</p>.<p>In his article, Kaimal noted that the most sinister of the CJP’s promises is the “explicit documented demand” to cancel the licences of media houses owned by the Adani Group and Reliance Industries alongside probing the bank accounts of “specific journalists”.</p>.<p>“This is textbook Stalinist communist censorship. It is vicious, targeted attack on domestic capital, seeking to silence any platform that does not align with their chaotic left-wing worldview,” he charged.</p>.'Social media accounts, website taken down': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleges govt crackdown.<p>“This explicit venomous attack on major Indian conglomerates exposes the profound, unignorable hypocrisy of the CJP, its founder, and its digital supporters,” he added.</p>.<p>The author of the article said the CJP’s demand that the chief election commissioner be arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) if votes are deleted, is a “violent threat designed to paralyse the democratic process”.</p>.<p>“Demanding an arbitrary, mandated 50 per cent reservation for women in Cabinet positions, completely bypassing parliamentary strength, electoral mandates and meritocratic realities, showcases a complete, frightening ignorance of constitutional governance,” Kaimal said.</p>.<p>It is a “hollow slogan” designed for social media engagement, not a serious policy for running a complex nation for 1.4 billion people, he added.</p>.<p>Kaimal further noted that CJP’s call for an immediate 20-year ban on politicians who switch parties is a “totalitarian oversimplification of democratic representation”.</p>.<p>"It strips elected officials of their constitutional agency and binds them as slaves to party high commands, destroying the very essence of intra-party democracy and representative flexibility," he added.</p>.<p>The author further alleged that the CJP’s pitch for banning post-retirement roles for chief justices is a “thinly veiled, highly reactionary attack”.</p>.<p>“Given that this entire digital movement birthed in response to a specific judge's casual comment, this policy is nothing more than a petty, personal vendetta artificially codified into a national political demand,” he said in his article.</p>.<p>“The true goal of this movement is to derail the focussed, hard work required for nation-building and replace it with a culture of grievance,” he added.</p>