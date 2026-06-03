Cockroach Janta Party appoints three spokespersons ahead of protest

<p>The viral <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/money-and-the-cockroach-party-when-revolution-meets-rug-pull-4022166">Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)</a>, which is planning on a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/sonam-wangchuk-to-join-cockroach-janta-partys-protest-in-delhi-on-june-6-4025149">protest </a>against failures in the education system, announced the appointment of three spokespersons in a move to expand its reach. The individuals come from diverse and accomplished backgrounds — journalist, filmmaker, ex-McKinsey consultant.</p>.<p>Investigative journalist Saurav Das would serve as the party's chief spokesperson, while political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka would represent the organisation before the public and the media.</p>.<p>"CJP is committed to changing the political discourse of India, and this will be led by a new generation of leaders," the party, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, said in an X post.</p> .<p>The appointments come days before Dipke's scheduled return to India on June 6.</p>.<p>The CJP founder has announced plans to launch a peaceful protest in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged leak of the NEET paper and lapses in the CBSE system.</p>.<p>Launched last month, the outfit has gained significant traction on social media, particularly among students and young people, as a platform focused on education and youth issues.</p>