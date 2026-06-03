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Cockroach Janta Party appoints three spokespersons ahead of protest

The appointments come days before Dipke's scheduled return to India on June 6.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsEducationIndian PoliticsNEETTrendingViral

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