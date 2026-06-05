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Cockroach Janta Party gears up for June 6 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar: Here's what we know so far

The call for protest was issued by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who announced that he would return to India on June 6 and lead a peaceful demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsJantar MantarDharmendra PradhanIndian StudentsSonam Wangchukstudent protestDelhi protestCockroach Janta Party

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