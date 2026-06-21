Cockroach Janta Party | Inside the contradictions of India's Gen-Z protest movement

<p>More than 22 million people follow the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cockroach-janta-party">Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)</a> online.</p><p>Its anthem speaks of paper leaks, unemployment and the quiet despair of a generation that feels betrayed by the promises made to it. Its mascot is a cockroach — an unlikely emblem of resilience embraced by young Indians who see themselves as survivors in a system that no longer works for them.</p><p>But there is an unsettling disconnect at the heart of the movement.</p><p>The grievances that propelled the CJP into the national conversation about unemployment, exam anxiety and shrinking opportunities are largely absent from its flagship manifesto.</p><p>Instead, the movement calls for the cancellation of media licences owned by "Adani and Ambani". It proposes the arrest of the Chief Election Commissioner under the anti-terror law UAPA if votes are allegedly deleted. It seeks restrictions on post-retirement appointments for judges and a 20-year ban on political defectors.</p><p>These may be consequential political questions.</p><p>But they are not the questions that made the satirical party a phenomenon.</p><p>Which raises a more uncomfortable one: What exactly did millions sign up for?</p><p>Because the deeper one looks into the CJP, the more elusive it becomes: a movement born from youth anxieties but preoccupied with institutional battles; a movement that demands accountability from every pillar of the establishment while offering surprisingly few answers about itself; a movement that claims to speak for a generation without clearly explaining who decides in its name.</p>.'If everyone has to contest polls': Dipke on CJP's electoral debut; slams PM Modi for not reaching out to students.<p>And if accountability is to be its organising principle, perhaps the same question the CJP asks of institutions must now be asked of the movement itself.</p><p>The movement speaks of jobs. The manifesto does not.</p><p>The contradiction is difficult to ignore.</p><p>Its anthem, 'Haan Main Hoon Cockroach', invokes the NEET paper leak, academic pressure and a generation exhausted by relentless competition. Yet, education reforms and exam-related demands appear in a separate document that has received far less public attention than the movement's five-point agenda.</p>.<p>At what point did a movement about jobs become a movement about constitutional offices?</p><p>And perhaps more importantly — who made that decision on behalf of 22 million people?</p>.<p><strong>When outrage outran the facts</strong></p><p>The CJP itself was born from another contested moment. In May 2026, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made oral observations during a hearing involving fraudulent law degrees, referring to youngsters like cockroaches who do not get employment. The remarks spread rapidly online and were widely interpreted as an insult directed at unemployed youth.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/totally-baseless-cji-issues-clarification-over-cockroaches-remark-says-comments-aimed-at-holders-of-fake-degrees-4005287">Surya Kant later clarified that his words had been misrepresented</a>. He said he was referring to people entering professions with fake degrees and to individuals weakening institutions from within. He explicitly rejected the suggestion that he had mocked India's unemployed youth.</p><p>The clarification, however, changed little — and CJP spokesperson Sourav Das made clear it was not going to.</p><p>Asked whether the criticism still held if Surya Kant's remarks were aimed only at holders of fake law degrees, Das declined to answer yes or no. He pointed instead to the Chief Justice's stature. "Chief Justice Surya Kant is not a nobody... He's not a layman. So, whatever he says has weightage and percolates down the system," Das said, arguing that even if the remarks were contextually directed at fake degree holders, they create a cascading perception about entire classes of people within the judiciary — giving other judges licence to use similar language in the future.</p><p>It is a defensible argument. But it is also a significant shift from the original premise of the movement — that the Chief Justice had mocked India's unemployed youth.</p><p>The outrage had already found its symbol. Within a day, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhijeet-dipke">Abhijeet Dipke</a>, a student in Boston, US, launched the CJP. The movement exploded online. Dipke has also spoken about using AI tools to build parts of the website and manifesto in the movement's earliest days, a striking detail in itself.</p><p>None of this automatically weakens the movement. Political ideas are not invalid simply because they begin abroad. Yet the contrast remains striking: a movement built around the frustrations of unemployed Indian youth was shaped, at least initially, by someone studying thousands of kilometres away.</p><p>And perhaps that is precisely why the questions around it matter.</p>.<p><strong>The accountability question</strong></p><p>The CJP asks difficult questions of everyone. It questions the judiciary. It questions the Election Commission. It questions politicians, media houses and institutions that it believes have failed young Indians.</p><p>But who asks difficult questions of the CJP?</p><p>Who drafted its manifesto? What consultations preceded demands that seek to reshape constitutional offices? Who decides the movement's priorities? What is its organisational structure? Who funds its operations?</p><p>Because accountability, after all, cannot be a one-way demand.</p><p>The tension becomes most visible when the movement is pressed on what it actually plans to do. Asked what CJP's first concrete move would be if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned — a demand the movement has staked its street protests on — Das offered no plan. "There are a lot of stakeholders that we consult. And once we consult all of them, we'll have a clear next step to share with the media. But right now, we are still contemplating, we're still thinking," he said. </p><p>The same tension surfaces when individual conduct becomes a liability. CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya had previously said that gender fluidity does not exist and dismissed it as "a rich people's game" — remarks that sit uneasily with a movement courting India's Gen Z, a significant share of whom identify as LGBTQ. Das' response was carefully conditional: "If some remarks from the past of Vijeta Dahiya have hurt people from the LGBT community, I think we are very sorry about that." </p><p>Dipke's three years on the AAP's social media team have also drawn scrutiny. Asked whether this connection — and the AAP's origins as a protest movement — offered a template the CJP might follow, Das was emphatic that the two were not comparable, before adding: "The AAP is not a terrorist organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammad or Al-Qaeda, it's a legitimate political party. So any members having past connections is of nobody's concern." </p>.Indian politics dominated by Hindu-Muslim agenda; joblessness key concern, CJP apolitical: Abhijeet Dipke.<p><strong>The ghost of 2011</strong></p><p>A movement that wishes to transform institutions must also explain itself to the people in whose name it speaks. India has seen moments like this before. In 2011, anger over corruption coalesced into a movement, India Against Corruption, that began around a single issue but gradually built committees, mobilised volunteers and eventually reshaped Delhi's political landscape.</p><p>It may be far too early to draw parallels with the CJP. The movement is barely weeks old and still defining its politics, leadership and ambitions.</p><p>Some supporters have likened the CJP to the student-led uprising in Bangladesh that eventually toppled a government. The analogy is emotionally powerful, but structurally difficult to sustain.</p><p>The Bangladesh movement was not born overnight. It was preceded by years of campus organising, leadership networks, sustained mobilisation and a prolonged confrontation with state power. It carried organisational depth, clear leadership structures and sacrifices that extended far beyond social media visibility.</p><p>By contrast, the organisational structure of the CJP remains unclear. Its leadership revolves overwhelmingly around a handful of personalities. Its support base, though massive online, remains largely untested on the ground. The first protest drew an estimated 2,000 people against 22 million online followers — a gap Das chose not to address directly, arguing instead that "this is a generation that lives and breathes on the internet," and that online support should not be dismissed. Whether that support translates into anything beyond itself remains the question he did not answer.</p><p>But the memory of 2011 lingers — not as a prediction, but as a reminder that moments of public anger can evolve in unexpected ways.</p><p>The bigger question is not whether the CJP succeeds. It is whether political legitimacy can now be assembled at internet speed — even before ideology, organisation and accountability have had time to catch up.</p><p>If yes, then the CJP is more than a movement.</p><p>It is an experiment.</p><p>And the most important questions may not be the ones it asks of India, but the ones India eventually asks of it.</p>