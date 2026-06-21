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Cockroach Janta Party | Inside the contradictions of India's Gen-Z protest movement

Caught between massive digital momentum and not-so-concrete post-protest roadmaps, the newly formed youth group struggles to answer tough questions regarding its own transparency.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsIndiaCockroach Janta PartyAbhijeet Dipke

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