Cockroach Janta Party supporters provide 'friendly criticism' to Abhijeet Dipke

<p>New Delhi: Several organisations support the protest by<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cjp"> Cockroach Janta Party</a> (CJP) at the Jantar Mantar here demanding resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-CBSE fiasco but also have advice and warning for the youth-led movement.</p><p>Quite a few of them have suggestions, including expanding the scope of demands to disbanding <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA), remaining wary of those using the platform for careerism, law for recalling education minister and disallowing the platform to transform into an electoral campaign.</p><p>While the CJP protest focused on the ouster of Pradhan, the Progressive Students Youth Association (PSYA) distributed pamphlets at the protest venue, emphasising that it should not stop at Pradhan’s resignation and must fight for the system to be fixed with disbanding of NTA as one of the points.</p>.CJP protest continues for third consecutive day at Jantar Mantar; Abhijeet Dipke urges farmer unions to join .<p>The PSYA warned the CJP that humour and satire are “substitutes for serious politics” with its pamphlet saying that they should not allow people to divert the energy into “another electoral campaign with all its illusions (like the India Against Corruption movement that gave us ruling BJP)”.</p><p>An open letter in the name of Kavita Krishnapallavi, which was distributed at the venue, largely supported the CJP’s campaign points but with “some friendly questions”. It said rural and urban workers are the largest class of the country and they are missing from the CJP campaign.</p><p>“Shouldn’t their aspirations, their anger, their dreams also find expression?...This seems to be a major shortcoming. Its (CJP’s) manifesto should have the voice of workers,” the letter said, expressing confidence that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke would take it as “friendly criticism”.</p><p>On the other hand, the ‘Vote Vapsi Movement’ wants a law to replace or recall the Education Minister. It claims Education Ministers since 1991 have recommended several wrong measures aimed at weakening the level of mathematics and science for students.</p><p>The ‘Krantikari Yuva Sangathan’ insists that they are “not cockroaches but real people of India” and demanded the disbanding of NTA. “In almost all public exams for jobs, the governments resort to trickery by allocating centres far from aspirants’ place of residence so as to dissuade them from taking these exams,” its pamphlet said.</p>.Cockroach Janta Party | Inside the contradictions of India's Gen-Z protest movement.<p>One by Sadbhavna Mission distributed a pamphlet at the protest site where it demanded the restoration of voters who were deleted from electoral rolls and end of paper leaks. It also wants an end to the “infiltrator facade”, claiming the Prime Minister and others are instilling terror among working classes by raising the fake issue of infiltrators.</p><p>The ‘EVM Hatao Sena’, in a pamphlet, wanted the CJP to provide them a platform for a live demonstration of the irregularities in EVM-VVPAT. </p><p>The protest site also saw students and youth carrying innovative posters.</p><p>Some of them read, ‘Leakit - India’s Fastest Delivery service: Question Papers’, ‘Leaktantra Nahi Chalega (Leak-o-cracy won’t be tolerated)’, ‘Jaldhi Resign Karo, Kal Subah Panvel Jaana Hei (Resign Immediately, Have to leave for Panvel tomorrow)’.</p>