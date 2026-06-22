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Cockroach Janta Party supporters provide 'friendly criticism' to Abhijeet Dipke

It said rural and urban workers are the largest class of the country and they are missing from the CJP campaign.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 11:52 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 11:52 IST
India NewsJantar MantarIndia PoliticsNTACockroach Janta PartyAbhijeet Dipke

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