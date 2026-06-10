Cockroach Janta Party to launch multi-city protests from June 11 demanding Pradhan's resignation

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=cockroach%20janta%20party">Cockroach Janta Party </a>(CJP) will sit on a "peaceful protest" in Delhi's dharna hotspot Jantar Mantar on June 20 if Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign by then over CBSE-NEET row, as the 'Gen Z' movement decided to intensify their struggle after the June 6 demonstration.</p><p>Prior to the Delhi event, a statement said, the CJP will be launching a nationwide protest, starting from Pune on June 11 followed by cities including Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, and Jaipur and Hyderabad.</p><p>With its founder Abhijeet Dipke returning to India from Boston, the CJP had conducted a protest in Jantar Mantar on June 6 seeking Pradhan's resignation.</p><p>"The historic turnout at Jantar Mantar on June 6 has shown us one thing very clearly. The youth of this country is not scared of questioning this government. Students have come together from across India to demand accountability from the Education Minister for repeated examination failures, paper leaks, technical glitches, and administrative negligence that have affected the futures of millions," the statement said.</p>.Doctor beaten up for declining to join Cockroach Janta Party in Uttar Pradesh's Mau: Police.<p>From June 11, it said, peaceful protests will start across the country, beginning with Pune and continuing in other cities till the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. "It is a national issue affecting millions of families and young people whose futures have been placed at risk," it said.</p><p>It said Pradhan has failed to take responsibility for the "repeated failures" and as accountability must begin at the top, they reiterate their demand for his resignation. </p><p>"If the government does not answer this demand and remove the Minister, or if he does not offer his resignation, the youth of this country will gather together on June 20 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for a peaceful protest till the Minister resigns," the statement said.</p><p>"This movement is about defending the integrity of India’s education system and ensuring that no student is forced to pay the price for institutional failure. We invite students, parents, teachers, and citizens across the country to join us in this struggle for accountability and justice," it added. </p>