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Cockroach Janta Party to launch multi-city protests from June 11 demanding Pradhan's resignation

The CJP will launch a nationwide protest, starting from Pune on June 11 followed by cities including Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, and Jaipur and Hyderabad.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 12:16 IST
India NewsBengaluruDelhiNEETPaper LeakCBSEDharmendra PradhanCockroach Janta Party

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