Nationwide protest if minister Dharmendra Pradhan doesn't resign: Cockroach Janta Party warns

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Cockroach Janta Party leader warns of nationwide protests if Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign by June 13 over exam irregularities.
Key points
• Examination irregularities
Over one crore students affected by issues in NEET, CBSE, and CUET exams, with alleged paper leaks and system failures jeopardising futures.
• Demand for resignation
Abhijeet Dipke demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, citing his failure to address exam-related crises and take responsibility.
• Protest timeline
Protests planned in Pune on June 11, followed by nationwide demonstrations in Lucknow, Amritsar, Jaipur, and Bengaluru if demands are unmet.
• National agitation
A mass protest in Delhi on June 20 proposed if Pradhan does not resign, with Dipke vowing to lead the movement until resignation is secured.
• Youth mobilisation
The Cockroach Janta Party claims the youth are no longer silent over systemic failures, with multiple student suicides linked to exam issues.
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:38 IST