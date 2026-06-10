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Nationwide protest if minister Dharmendra Pradhan doesn't resign: Cockroach Janta Party warns

Claiming that more than one crore students had suffered due to problems linked to examinations such as NEET, CBSE and CUET, Dipke said no one was ready to take responsibility for the situation.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:38 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke warns of nationwide protest if Dharmendra Pradhan doesn’t resign by June 13

In one line
Cockroach Janta Party leader warns of nationwide protests if Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign by June 13 over exam irregularities.
Key points
Examination irregularities
Over one crore students affected by issues in NEET, CBSE, and CUET exams, with alleged paper leaks and system failures jeopardising futures.
Demand for resignation
Abhijeet Dipke demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, citing his failure to address exam-related crises and take responsibility.
Protest timeline
Protests planned in Pune on June 11, followed by nationwide demonstrations in Lucknow, Amritsar, Jaipur, and Bengaluru if demands are unmet.
National agitation
A mass protest in Delhi on June 20 proposed if Pradhan does not resign, with Dipke vowing to lead the movement until resignation is secured.
Youth mobilisation
The Cockroach Janta Party claims the youth are no longer silent over systemic failures, with multiple student suicides linked to exam issues.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:38 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDharmendra PradhanCockroach Janta Party

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