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'Cockroach-like unemployed youngsters become media, social media': Supreme Court on growing attacks on judiciary

The court also expressed concern over the growing number of lawyers allegedly holding fake degrees, observing that the issue warrants probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 13:55 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSocial mediaMediaIndian Judiciary

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