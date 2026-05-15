'Cockroach-like unemployed youngsters become media, social media': Supreme Court on growing attacks on judiciary

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday decried the growing and unwarranted attacks on the judiciary and the legal system, likening some <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/unemployed-youngsters-like-cockroaches-become-media-activists-attack-system-cji-surya-kant-4004065">unemployed youngsters as cockroaches</a>, who ended up becoming “media and social media, RTI and other activists” and began targeting institutions.</p><p>Taking up a plea relating to the conferment of senior advocate designation, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, ''There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone.”</p>.'Bar has much to offer': CJI shares anecdote as he dismisses lawyer's plea for revaluation.<p>The court also expressed concern over the growing number of lawyers allegedly holding fake degrees, observing that the issue warrants probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.</p><p>The court was hearing a petition by advocate Sanjay Dubey seeking contempt of court action over the Delhi High Court's delay in implementing the senior advocate designation guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.</p><p>During the hearing, the bench orally observed that the central agency should ideally look into the issue. </p><p>The bench observed that thousands of fraudulent people wear black robes and expressed serious doubts about their degrees. The CJI orally observed that he wants the CBI to verify the LLB degrees. “I have serious doubts about the genuineness of their law degrees. Probably CBI will have to do something," CJI said.</p>. <p>The bench made it clear that it is not willing to entertain the plea. It also strongly criticised the language used by the petitioner, an advocate, on social media. “I will show you what is the meaning of discipline in the profession," said the CJI.</p><p>The court observed that there were already “parasites” in society attacking institutions and questioned whether the petitioner wished to “join hands with them”.</p><p>“There are already parasites in society who attack the system and you want to join hands with them,” the bench said.</p><p>The court asked him if a senior advocate tag is a status symbol which is ornamental to be kept or for his participation in the justice system.</p><p>Th bench told the petitioner, “The entire world may be eligible to become senior (advocate), but at least you are not entitled.”</p><p>A visibly unhappy CJI also referred to the language allegedly used by the petitioner on Facebook and warned that such conduct was inconsistent with the discipline expected from members of the legal profession.</p><p>“Let people understand the kind of language you are using on Facebook. I will show you what is the meaning of discipline in the profession,” the CJI said.</p><p>Upon realizing that the bench was not keen to entertain the matter, the petitioner eventually withdrew the plea.</p>