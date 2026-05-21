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'Cockroaches don’t die!' New account surfaces hours after previous X handle withheld; gains 10k followers soon

"You thought you can get rid of us? Lol," the caption on the party's poster read.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 13:50 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 13:50 IST
India NewsIndiaCockroachjustice surya kant

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