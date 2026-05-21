<p>The Cockroach Janta Party is back online just hours after its<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/newly-formed-cockroach-janata-partys-x-account-gets-blocked-in-india-as-expected-4010997"> X account was withheld </a>on Tuesday. In a new post, the party announced its 'return' with a 'Cockroach is back' poster - which is also the name of its new account. </p><p>"You thought you can get rid of us? Lol," the caption on the poster read. </p>.<p>The account has clocked more than 10,000 followers in less than an hour of its announcement. </p><p>Earlier today, Abhijit Dipke, the reported founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, had announced that the official account was withheld, something he said was "expected."</p>.'Voice of the unemployed': Who's behind the 'Cockroach Janata Party' with 1 lakh members in 3 days .<p>"As expected Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India," he posted on X along with a screenshot alleging attempts were being made to hack the party's Instagram account which has near 14 million followers. </p><p>The party came into existence on May 16 as a satirical response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant who allegedly likened unemployed Indian youth to cockroaches.</p>