<p>A delegation of coffee growers from Karnataka led by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy met Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal here and sought relief for their problems, including those caused by the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act).</p><p>"The small and medium coffee farmers have been hit hard by the SARFAESI Act. They do not have the money to fight in court against the banks and foreign bidders participating in online auctions," the growers apprised Goyal on Monday.</p>.Piyush Goyal assures to address tobacco farmers' grievances: H D Kumaraswamy.<p>Coffee growers have already lost many properties due to the SARFAESI Act. A request has also been submitted to the Finance Minister in this regard, the growers explained, a statement said.</p><p>During the meeting, the exploration of new markets for exports, improvement of coffee yield, and providing incentives to growers were also discussed. Goyal assured them that he would take up the issue of the SARFAESI Act with the Ministry of Finance. Goyal also responded positively to their other demands, Kumaraswamy said in the statement.</p>