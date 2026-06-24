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Coffee table book on coins, stamps and banknotes issued during Modi’s tenure

The book offers a detailed record of the various stamps, coins and notes released during Modi's first term.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 08:34 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 08:34 IST
India NewsMaharashtra News

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