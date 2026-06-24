Coffee table book on coins, stamps and banknotes issued during Modi’s tenure

<p>Mumbai: A unique book on stamps, coins and banknotes issued during Narendra Modi’s tenure as he became India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister. </p><p>The book "<em>Stamps, Coins, and Banknotes Issued During the Premiership of Shri Narendra Modi</em>," was curated and published by Mumbai-based Mintage World, the world’s first online museum on vintage and new coins, stamps and notes. </p><p>The book highlights the key national campaigns and achievements during his tenure — Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, International Day of Yoga, Women Empowerment, Viksit Bharat, Startup India, Jan Dhan Yojana among others. </p><p>The book highlights the key national campaigns and achievements during his tenure — Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, International Day of Yoga, Women Empowerment, Viksit Bharat, Startup India, Jan Dhan Yojana among others. The book offers a detailed record of the various stamps, coins and notes released during Modi's first term. </p><p>The second part of this book, which will cover the stamps, coins and notes issued during his second tenure is almost ready and is planned for launch around his birthday on 17 September, this year.</p><p>In fact, each coin, stamp and currency note captures the essence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream India's historical journey towards development and progress,” said Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Mintage World.</p><p>“I am deeply inspired by the remarkable transformation India has undergone under the pioneering guidance of Modi. This book is just my humble yet heartfelt tribute to him. In my own small way, I just wanted to create an awareness of all the beautiful compilations of legal and commemorative tenders that were issued on his various projects. I don’t think there is any other book or periodical that captures Modi’s various drives in this format and so extensively,” said Agrawal. </p><p>Earlier, Mintage World has also published two coffee table books.</p><p> To celebrate the 75th Anniversary Year of Indian Independence, they launched "Global Collectables Of Mahatma Gandhi through Bank Notes, Coins & Stamps": This is the only book in the world which showcases & explains the various Stamps, Coins & Notes issued by 144 countries around the world on Gandhiji starting from 15th August 1948 till date. </p><p>The other book was “Endangered Parrots of the World on Stamps, Coins and Banknotes” - a unique compilation celebrates the vibrant beauty of parrots while shedding light on the critical conservation challenges these beloved birds face. </p>