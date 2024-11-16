Coldplay adds second show in Ahmedabad, tickets live now

<p>Coldplay on Saturday announced a second show in Ahmedabad just a few days after it announced it first show in the city. This will the band's fifth show in India as part of its 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025'.</p><p>The tickets for the recently added show on January 26 have already gone live. </p>.<p>The new announcement comes following a controversy over reports of black marketing of tickets after they were sold out within minutes.</p><p>In September, Coldplay announced two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. The music group added a third concert on January 21 at the same venue on popular demand.</p><p>More to follow...</p>