Collegium not search committee for appointment of judges; govt can't exercise discretion: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the Collegium is not a search committee where the government can exercise its discretion with regard to appointment of judges.

The top court asked the Union government to provide details of Collegium recommendations related to the appointment of High Court judges, which have been pending despite reiterations.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked Attorney General R Venkatramani to give a chart in this regard and posted a batch of petitions for consideration next week.

The court also noted some of the appointments of High Courts' Chief Justices are likely to be made.

"Let's push back this case, some appointments are to be cleared," the bench said.

The Attorney General agreed to provide details of the pending recommendations but raised preliminary objections to the writ petitions questioning the delay in appointment of judges.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Jharkhand government, said it was unfortunate as the recommendation for appointment of the High Court's Chief Justice was kept pending.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan raised the issue of senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, who disclosed his sexual orientation as gay. He said the Collegium recommendations, which have been reiterated, must be deemed to have been appointed after a reasonable time, as the government kept on sitting on some of the names for months altogether.