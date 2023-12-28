Collegium recommends names for appointment as CJs of 5 HCs

Justice Arun Bhansali, a judge of the Rajasthan High Court, has been recommended as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, also a judge, of the Rajasthan High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, and Justice Sheel Nagu, a judge of High Court of Madhya Pradesh as the Chief Justice of High Court of Punjab and Haryana and Justice.

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, a judge of Rajasthan High Court has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court itself. He is originally from the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The Collegium also comprised Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai.