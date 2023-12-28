Collegium recommends names for appointment as CJs of 5 HCs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended names of judges for appointment as Chief Justices of High Courts of Allahabad, Jharkhand, Gauhati, Punjab and Haryana and Rajasthan.
In a meeting held on December 27, the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud approved the name of Justice B R Sarangi, a judge of Orissa High Court for appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand consequent upon the retirement of incumbent Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra.
Justice Arun Bhansali, a judge of the Rajasthan High Court, has been recommended as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, also a judge, of the Rajasthan High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, and Justice Sheel Nagu, a judge of High Court of Madhya Pradesh as the Chief Justice of High Court of Punjab and Haryana and Justice.
Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, a judge of Rajasthan High Court has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court itself. He is originally from the Chhattisgarh High Court.
The Collegium also comprised Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai.