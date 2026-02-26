<p>Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he has held a meeting with United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. The Minister said they discussed ways to expand trade relationship between the two countries.</p><p>"Hosted US Secretary of Commerce @HowardLutnick & @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor. Engaged in very fruitful discussions to expand our trade and economic partnership," Goyal said in a social media post.</p>.<p>In a post, Gor described the meeting as "highly productive". "A highly productive lunch with @howardlutnick and @PiyushGoyal. So many areas of cooperation for our two nations!"</p>.India-US trade deal to be operationalised in April: Piyush Goyal.<p>The meeting comes at a time when India and the United States are in the process of finalising the legal text for the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement.</p><p>Following the US Supreme Court order striking down US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/exports-to-attract-10-tariff-in-us-for-150-days-from-february-24-uncertainty-persists-3908595">US has imposed 10 per cent tariffs</a> on all the countries for 150 days.</p>