Commerce Secretary meets Russian, UAE ministers on trade issues

New Delhi: Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal held bilateral meetings with Russian and UAE ministers to discuss bilateral trade issues for their early resolution, an official said on Sunday.

Barthwal held these meetings on the sidelines of the 14th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Trade Ministers’ meeting in Moscow on July 26.

The secretary held bilateral meetings with the Russian Minister for Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov; Member of the Board (Minister) of Trade, Eurasian Economic Commission Andrey Slepnev; Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Gruzdev; Head of FSVPS (Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision) Sergei Dankvert of the Russian Federation.