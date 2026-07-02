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Commercial LPG, ATF cheaper; Nayara cuts fuel rates

This marks the first reduction since prices spiked due to the West Asia conflict.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 23:04 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 23:04 IST
India NewsLPGFuel priceWest Asiacommercial

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