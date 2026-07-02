Commercial LPG, ATF cheaper; Nayara cuts fuel rates

<p>New Delhi: Commercial LPG and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were reduced on Wednesday following a decline in international oil prices amid easing tensions in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>. Private retailer Nayara Energy became the first fuel marketer in more than two years to cut petrol and diesel prices at the pump.</p>.<p>Oil marketing companies slashed the price of commercial LPG by Rs 183.50 per 19-kg cylinder — the first reduction this year. The new price stands at Rs 2,930 per cylinder, down from a record high of Rs 3,113 last month.</p>.Nayara Energy cuts petrol price by Rs 5 a litre, diesel by Rs 3 as global oil rates cool down.<p>The price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders was also lowered by Rs 13 to Rs 808.50.</p>.<p>However, prices of domestic 14.2-kg LPG cylinders remained unchanged at Rs 942. ATF prices were cut by around Rs 5 per litre.</p>.<p>This marks the first reduction since prices spiked due to the West Asia conflict. Nayara reduced petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre across its network.</p>