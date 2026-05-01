Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Commercial LPG hike to aggravate job losses; drive up hotel, restaurant menu prices: Industry

The prices of commercial LPG - the one used in hotels and restaurants - have been hiked by Rs 993 to a record high of Rs 3,071.50 per 19-kg cylinder.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 15:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 15:31 IST
India NewsLPG cylinderLPGcommercial

Follow us on :

Follow Us