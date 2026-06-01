Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 42 for 19-kg cylinder; no change in domestic LPG rate

<p>Commercial LPG price has gone up again, this time by Rs 42 for a 19-kg cylinder.</p><p>The latest hike brings the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> to Rs 3,113.50, a <em>PTI</em> report said quoting industry sources. </p><p>The price has gone up by Rs 53.50 in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata </a>after taking into account local taxes, bringing the price to Rs 3,255.50. </p><p>The price of 5-kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders has been increased by Rs 11, and will cost Rs 821.50 in Delhi. </p><p>The new prices will be effective from June 1. There is no change in domestic cylinder price.</p><p>Commercial LPG prices have increased dramatically since the start of the year. In January, a 19-kg commercial cylinder cost Rs 1,691.50 in Delhi. With repeated revisions over the following months, the price has now reached Rs 3,113.50.</p><p>The price hike has added to the pressure on restaurants, hotels, caterers and small businesses that depend on cooking gas for daily operations.</p>.Centre directs fuel companies to build 30-day LPG strategic reserves amid Hormuz disruption.<p>The latest hike comes days after the government asked state-run fuel retailers — Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum — to expand liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage capacity to cover at least 30 days of demand, as supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict highlight the need for larger reserves.</p><p>“Oil-marketing companies have been asked to work out [such that] they have a minimum of thirty days for reserves for LPG, and they are working on it,” Petroleum Ministry Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma told reporters on May 29.</p><p>The war in West Asia has disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40% of crude imports, 65% of natural gas and 90% LPG supplies, that came from countries in the Gulf region, has been disrupted due to the three-month-long conflict.</p><p>Sharma said India was also working to increase crude oil storage capacity.</p><p>The government said the country has sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG, crude oil and natural gas, adding that refineries were operating at optimum levels and LPG production was at an all-time high of around 52,000 tonnes per day.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>