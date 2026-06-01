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Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 42 for 19-kg cylinder; no change in domestic LPG rate

A commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 3,113.50 in Delhi and Rs 3,255.50 in Kolkata
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 03:05 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 03:05 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIndiaLPG Price Hike

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