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Commercial LPG price slashed by Rs 183.5; 19-kg cylinder to now cost Rs 2,930 in Delhi

The price of 14.2-kg domestic gas cylinder, however, remains unchanged.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 03:24 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 03:24 IST
India NewsIndiaLPG

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