Commercial LPG price slashed by Rs 183.5; 19-kg cylinder to now cost Rs 2,930 in Delhi

<p>Oil marketing companies have cut the price of 19-kg commercial <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG </a>cylinder by Rs 183.50. The price of 14.2-kg domestic gas cylinder, however, remains unchanged.</p><p>The new price for commercial LPG cylinders comes into effect from Wednesday, July 1, 2026.</p><p>This decision is expected to provide relief to restaurants, hotels and those involved in the food and beverage business. </p>.Centre restores full commercial LPG supplies as West Asia crisis eases.<p>The price cut comes after a series of hikes that followed the US-Isreal strikes on Iran with resulted in a spike in global energy prices.</p><p>With the reduction, a commercial cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 2,930, compared to the earlier price of Rs 3,113. </p><p>India recently relaxed LPG supply curbs for commercial and industrial users after fuel availability improved.</p>