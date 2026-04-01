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Commercial LPG prices hiked by Rs 195.5 amid soaring oil rates, second time in a month since war

This is the second price hike since the conflict began on February 28. Rates were last increased by Rs 114.50 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1.
Last Updated : 01 April 2026, 02:32 IST
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Published 01 April 2026, 02:32 IST
India NewsLPGOil pricesWest AsiaLPG Price Hike

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