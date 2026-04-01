<p>The price of commercial <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=LPG">LPG </a>was hiked by Rs 195.50 on Wednesday, amid a surge in global oil prices owing to the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Asia">West Asia </a>conflict.</p><p>A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies.</p><p>This is the second price hike since the conflict began on February 28. Rates were last increased by Rs 114.50 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1.</p>.Bengaluru: LPG prices soar, pumps shut, wait for your auto may get longer.<p>In Bengaluru, the price of a commercial cylinder now stands at Rs 2,161. </p><p>The price of domestic LPG cylinder, which was last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remains unchanged.</p><p>State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate.</p><p>Since the conflict in West Asia, global oil prices have gone up alomst 50 per cent and have disrupted energy supply chains.</p><p>Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain frozen after a Rs 2 per-litre reduction in March last year; petrol currently costs Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi and diesel Rs 87.62. </p>