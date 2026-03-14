<p>The Centre on Saturday said that the distribution of commercial LPG cylinder has begun in 29 states and Union Territories even as authorities have stepped up raids and surprise inspections across the country to curb hoarding and black-marketing.</p><p>The commercial LPG cylinders have been placed at the disposal of state governments to prioritise distribution among consumers. The distribution of commercial cylinders has started in about 29 states and Union Territories, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas told media persons here.</p>.Bengaluru: Illegal LPG cylinder stock seized in Peenya; owner booked.<p>Authorities including police and oil marketing companies have also intensified enforcement to curb hoarding and black-marketing in many states and several places. FIRs have been registered against LPG distributorships and retail outlets for indulging in illegal activities.</p><p>While appealing to the public not to queue at LPG distributors and not to engage in panic booking, she said there are enough stocks available to meet domestic household requirements of cooking gas LPG as domestic production of LPG increased by 31 per cent.</p><p>"The situation is a matter of concern for all of us, but we are ensuring that household consumers do not face inconvenience. Domestic consumers have been prioritized, and LPG cylinder supply is being ensured for them," she said, adding that LPG refill bookings have surged sharply due to panic buying by consumers.</p><p>She said panic booking continued as the number of bookings was about 75 lakh on Friday, and it has now increased to around 88 lakh. She also appealed to consumers to book cylinders only when required.</p><p>Pre-war, daily bookings totalled around 55 lakh and oil marketing companies delivered 50 lakh cylinders per day. While the cylinder deliveries remain the same, bookings have surged.</p><p>India, she said, has adequate crude oil inventories, and domestic refineries are operating at full capacity, ensuring sufficient availability of petrol and diesel across the country. There are no dry-out reports from any retail outlets," she said.</p><p>She also clarified that LPG booking restrictions are linked to the time gap between two deliveries.</p><p>"In urban areas, there is a minimum gap of 25 days between the last delivery and the next booking, while in rural areas the gap is 45 days. If consumers try to book before this window, the booking will not take place," she said.</p><p>Sharma also said that state-run GAIL has met city gas distribution (CGD) operators and asked them to provide piped natural gas (PNG) connections to commercial consumers facing LPG supply constraints.</p><p>Consumers who can easily shift from LPG to PNG - both domestic and commercial - are being encouraged, she said, adding that domestic PNG supply and CNG for vehicles will continue to receive 100 percent allocation with no cuts.</p>