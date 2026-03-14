Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Commercial LPG sale starts in 29 states, intensify raids to check black-marketing

FIRs have been registered against LPG distributorships and retail outlets for indulging in illegal activities.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 14:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 March 2026, 14:39 IST
India NewsLPG cylinder

Follow us on :

Follow Us