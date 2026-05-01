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Commercial, mini LPG prices hiked by Rs 993 and Rs 261

Steepest price hike so far; move comes after polling in four states, Puducherry
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 20:26 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 20:26 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsLPG

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