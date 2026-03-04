<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court has held that the commercial wisdom of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code enjoys primacy and cannot be supplanted by judicial review.</p><p>The court emphasised their decision cannot be interfered with by the National Company Law Tribunal, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal or the Supreme Court.</p><p>A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said, judicial intervention can't go beyond the narrow statutory confines as it would undermine both predictability and finality.</p>.Calling someone by his profession doesn’t attract SC/ST Act: Allahabad High Court.<p>While dismissing appeals filed by Torrent Power Ltd and others, the bench, in its judgment on February 27, 2026, said, "The IBC deliberately confines judicial review to strict statutory compliance. Respecting these limits will preserve the economic sense of the IBC and ensure that insolvency remains a predictable, time-bound, and market-driven process."</p><p>In the case, the court noted, the resolution plan with regard to the corporate debtor stood approved by both the NCLT and the NCLAT and has since been implemented, leaving absolutely no scope for intervention by this court.</p><p>"The appeals before us typify the growing strategic use of the judicial system by unsuccessful resolution applicants, who seek to reopen almost every commercial decision under the guise of procedural impropriety," the bench said.</p><p>The court pointed out, the IBC marks a fundamental shift in India’s insolvency regime, from a court-centric model to a creditor-driven process. At its core lies the doctrine of commercial wisdom: a conscious legislative choice to vest decisive authority in the Committee of Creditors comprising financial creditors who bear the economic consequences of failure.</p><p>"The IBC recognises that decisions on viability, valuation, and acceptable haircuts are inherently commercial, not judicial. Courts, therefore, do not substitute their assessment for that of the CoC. The adjudicating authority performs a supervisory role, ensuring statutory compliance and procedural fairness but refrains from second-guessing economic bodies, in this case, the CoC,'' the bench said.</p><p>The court emphasized the doctrine of commercial wisdom thus embodies both institutional discipline and legislative intent: insolvency resolution must be efficient, market-responsive and guided by those best placed to evaluate commercial risk.</p><p>The court also underscored, the IBC represents a conscious legislative choice to privilege speed, certainty, and creditor-driven decision-making over exhaustive judicial scrutiny. </p><p>"Experience shows that unsuccessful bidders will always try to spin commercial decisions of the CoC as procedurally faulty in order to secure a second shot through litigation by filing applications or making representations. However, courts need to remain vigilant against any temptation to expand the scope of review beyond the narrow boundaries prescribed by the IBC,'' the bench said.</p><p>The bench said, excessive review encouraged strategic litigation. Stakeholders with little to no economic interest in the Corporate Debtor may resort to litigation as a bargaining tool to delay implementation of the Resolution Plan or extract concessions, thereby converting the insolvency process into an adversarial contest. Such conduct takes the process away from its objective of value maximisation. </p><p>"For the longest time under Indian law, the freedom of exit remained under-institutionalised. The enactment of the IBC was a decisive correction of this imbalance by introducing a predictable and time-bound mechanism for insolvency resolution," the bench said. </p><p>While predictability allows market participants to form stable expectations about enforcement outcomes, finality curtails strategic delay and rent-seeking, ensuring timely deployment of capital and labour into more productive use, the bench added.</p>