Committed to inclusive, just, prosperous India: Congress

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "On this very day, a year ago, Rahul Gandhi unfurled the Indian flag at Lal Chowk and delivered a stirring, emotional speech in a snowbound Srinagar, concluding the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra that ran from Kanyakumari to Kashmir."

"Now as we raise our voice against injustice, we are once again amidst the people through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Crores of Indians are with us in this journey — we give heartfelt thanks to all those who have joined or supported this Yatra," he said.