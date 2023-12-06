Committee being constituted to frame guidelines on seizure of electronic devices: Centre to SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a committee is being constituted and guidelines will be framed regarding the seizure of electronic devices such as phones and laptops by investigating agencies.

The apex court had on November 7 asked the Centre to put in place guidelines on the seizure of electronic devices of individuals, particularly media professionals, and had termed it a serious matter.

"In this matter, I was to come back with guidelines. The committee is being set up and we will come out with guidelines," Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, appearing for the Centre, told a bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia. Raju requested the bench to grant him some time.

The top court was hearing two petitions, including one filed by 'Foundation For Media Professionals', seeking comprehensive guidelines for the search and seizure of digital devices by investigating agencies.

During the hearing, senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for one of the petitioners, raised the issue of the Centre's delay in coming up with guidelines in this regard.

"Mr Raju, what is the problem? There must be some end to this time frame", Justice Kaul said. The ASG replied, "We are positive as far as this is concerned, some guidelines will come out."

When the bench observed that two years had passed since a notice was issued in one of the petitions, the ASG said, "We are going to come out positive, they may give their suggestions, and we will consider them," the ASG said.

The bench said the petitioners' have already given their suggestions, "when will you come up with the guidelines"? Raju told the bench that he will "come back with something next week".

The bench then posted the matter for hearing on December 14.