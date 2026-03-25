Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Compensation, interest on land acquisition payout can't be contingent on financial burden: Supreme Court

The bench said interest payable to the landowners will be according to the land Acquisition Act, which is nine per cent, and not the NHAI Act, which has a five per cent cap.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 08:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 08:09 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtland acquisition

Follow us on :

Follow Us